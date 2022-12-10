X

    Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Fined $550K for Allegedly Faking Injury vs. Buccaneers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2022

    TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints walks into the injury tent on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $550,000 after defensive end Cameron Jordan allegedly faked an injury in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

    The Saints were fined $350,000, while Jordan ($50,000), defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) and head coach Dennis Allen ($100,000) picked up individual fines.

    Jordan discussed the punishment Saturday on Twitter:

    cameron jordan @camjordan94

    Most expensive fine to date from the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason

    cameron jordan @camjordan94

    Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. 'Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways &amp; for what a "deliberate action to delay game" before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me

    The incident took place midway through the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers were hurrying to the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-10. Jordan went down with an injury, forcing a stoppage, and the Bucs then punted instead of trying to convert the fourth down.

    According to Florio, cameras captured Jordan "receiving direction" from the sideline to go down with an injury.

    Tampa Bay won 17-16 on a last-second touchdown pass by Tom Brady.

    The NFL released a memo last Friday stating it would fine players, coaches and teams for faking injuries, calling them "deliberate actions to delay the game."

    Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Fined $550K for Allegedly Faking Injury vs. Buccaneers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    In Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates III seemingly faked an injury to help his team complete a substitution. Bates was also fined $50,000 on Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    On Monday, several fans called out Jordan for apparently doing the same:

    Jake Huddy @jakehudsonn

    Cam Jordan with maybe the most blatant fake injury of all time we all saw that right??

    No. 9️⃣ forever 💭 @SeaOfCowards

    I think Cam Jordan faked that injury and u can't tell me any different. Saw the hurry up coming and said nah fam <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vetmove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vetmove</a>

    John P @john_p_51

    Cam Jordan with some elite acting to fake an injury there

    It's clear the league office felt the same and levied the fine against the player, the coaching staff and the organization.

    It could be difficult for the NFL to prove injuries are not genuine, but the league is taking steps to reduce these attempts to get a competitive advantage.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.