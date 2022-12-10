Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Fined $550K for Allegedly Faking Injury vs. Buccaneers

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $550,000 after defensive end Cameron Jordan allegedly faked an injury in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Saints were fined $350,000, while Jordan ($50,000), defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) and head coach Dennis Allen ($100,000) picked up individual fines.

Jordan discussed the punishment Saturday on Twitter:

The incident took place midway through the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers were hurrying to the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-10. Jordan went down with an injury, forcing a stoppage, and the Bucs then punted instead of trying to convert the fourth down.

According to Florio, cameras captured Jordan "receiving direction" from the sideline to go down with an injury.

Tampa Bay won 17-16 on a last-second touchdown pass by Tom Brady.

The NFL released a memo last Friday stating it would fine players, coaches and teams for faking injuries, calling them "deliberate actions to delay the game."

In Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates III seemingly faked an injury to help his team complete a substitution. Bates was also fined $50,000 on Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

On Monday, several fans called out Jordan for apparently doing the same:

It's clear the league office felt the same and levied the fine against the player, the coaching staff and the organization.

It could be difficult for the NFL to prove injuries are not genuine, but the league is taking steps to reduce these attempts to get a competitive advantage.