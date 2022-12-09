Warriors' Anthony Lamb Accused of Rape in Civil Lawsuit

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A woman accused Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of raping her in 2019 when the pair were students at the University of Vermont in a civil lawsuit filed against the school Tuesday, per Alex Simon and Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News.

Lamb is not facing criminal charges and is not a defendant in the civil case. He called the accusations "patently false" in a statement.

"I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter," Lamb said. "Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."

The Warriors also released a statement Thursday:

"Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case. Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly."

The woman said that during a men's basketball team party in September 2019, Lamb assaulted her, ignoring her when she repeatedly said "no" and telling her to "just take it."

The two had ended a sixth-month relationship the previous summer.

"Ware was terrified of reporting Lamb," the lawsuit stated. "In such a small state, to many, Lamb was a bonafide celebrity both on and off campus. Ware was afraid of the repercussions of reporting him to the school authorities, let alone to the police."

Ware, a swimmer for the school, said she reported Lamb to the Vermont Title IX office but that the athletic department was then inappropriately contacted by Vermont officials. She accused athletic department officials of guiding her away from a formal review of the incident and toward settling for "informal restitution" to allow Lamb to "escape any meaningful consequences for his actions."

In addition to suing the school for its handling of the situation, the lawsuit also named Vermont's board of trustees and officials in the Title IX office and athletic department as defendants.