Rams' Bobby Wagner Won't Face Criminal Charges for Tackling Field Invader

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner won't face criminal charges for tackling a fan who ran onto the field during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports that no charges were being filed with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office following an investigation.

The incident occurred in the first half of San Francisco's 24-9 win over the Rams on Oct. 3. Alexander Taylor ran on the field with a smoke bomb as part of an animal rights protest.

Wagner tackled Taylor, who was taken away by security guards. Taylor filed a police report Oct. 4 saying he suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, as a result of being tackled by Wagner.

A spokesperson for Direct Action Everywhere, the animal rights organization Taylor was representing, told TMZ a police report was filed because a "blatant assault" took place.

"I'm aware of it," Wagner told reporters when the police report was filed. "[But] I'm more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him."

Wagner is in his first season with the Rams after signing a five-year contract in March. He has started all 12 games in 2022 and has tied a career high with five sacks.