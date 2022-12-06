Israel Adesanya Brass Knuckles Case Dismissed with Conditions After UFC Star's Arrest

AP Photo/John Locher

Israel Adesanya was reportedly issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal in his brass knuckles case on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports.

In essence, if Adesanya stays out of legal trouble for the next six months, the case will be dismissed.

The UFC fighter was arrested and briefly detained on Nov. 16 after attempting to take a pair of brass knuckles through security at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

