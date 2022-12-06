Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin Charged with Felony After 3rd DWI Arrest

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals television broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge for at least the third time since 2010.

Per Gabe Lacques of USA Today, McLaughlin was charged with a felony count of persistent DWI after police arrested him on Sunday following multiple calls about a "vehicle driving erratically in traffic" in Creve Couer, Missouri.

According to the police report (h/t Lacques), McLaughlin's official charge was "persistent offender of driving while intoxicated," and he was transferred to St. Louis County Justice Center where he is being held on $25,000 bond.

"We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment," Bally Sports Midwest said in a statement about the situation.

"No excuses," McLaughlin wrote in a text message to Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I'm dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family."

According to Harris, McLaughlin had two DWI charges in a 13-month span from 2010-11. He received two years probation for the first charge.

In a November 2011 interview with Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, McLaughlin discussed his struggles with alcohol.

"I'm an alcoholic, and I'm not ashamed to say that because I needed help in a bad way," he said. "Through what's happened, it's turning my life around. That's the truth."

Fox Sports Midwest indefinitely suspended McLaughlin after his second arrest. He was reinstated in February 2012.

McLaughlin, 48, has been the play-by-play voice for Cardinals television games since 2000.