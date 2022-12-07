UFC 282: Best Bets for Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev and the Rest of the Card

0 of 4

Ladies and gentlemen, start your adjustments.

Had a column discussing the best bets at UFC 282 been written just a few weeks earlier, it would have looked significantly different than this one.

That's because the main event was turned upside down when light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka, who'd been poised to defend his title against the man he took it from six months ago (Glover Teixeira), pulled out from the fight and relinquished his crown after sustaining a shoulder injury while training.

But rather than simply matching Teixeira against another available contender, the matchup was blown up entirely when the ex-champ gave up his place in the queue, leaving contenders No. 3 and 4—Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev—to battle for a vacant title in the main event of a 13-fight card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The paid portion of the Saturday show consists of five fights and will be carried by ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The four-bout early prelim show begins at 5:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass, and another four-bout prelim portion goes live at 8 p.m. and is available on both ESPN+ and ESPN2.

The B/R combat and betting teams got together to assess the entire 13-bout show, looking at the latest odds posted by DraftKings and considering how the fights are likely to end and where some possibilities for wagering profit might be found.