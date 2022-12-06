Raw's Big Issue, Alexa Bliss Desperately Needs Bianca Belair and More WWE Takes

0 of 4

The December 5 edition of WWE Raw was chaotic, with many wrestlers brawling for revenge or a chance to find greater success.

Alexa Bliss and Bayley won respective Triple Threat matches to earn a chance to fight for a No. 1 contendership next week. While The Role Model has faced Bianca Belair before, The Goddess would be an interesting new challenge for the Raw women's champion.

Dolph Ziggler got involved in Mustafa Ali's match with Austin Theory for the United States title. He remains hyper-focused on A-Town while lacking any real direction for himself.

Dominik Mysterio got in another win this week, defeating Akira Tozawa easily. But he still cannot find his signature in the ring, which is limiting his upside, especially without Rhea Ripley.

Elias and Matt Riddle were taken out by The Bloodline, while Seth Rollins has found another growing rival in Bobby Lashley.

The red brand is growing into a messy frenzy that could use more clarity in its stories.

