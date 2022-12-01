Florida's Jalen Kitna Released on $80K Bond After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was reportedly set to be released on $80,000 bond Thursday after being arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Judge Meshon Rawls set the terms of Kitna's bond in Gainesville, Florida, decreeing that Kitna could not have any unsupervised contact with minors nor access to the internet.

Kitna's dad, former NFL quarterback Jon, and mom, Jennifer, reportedly addressed the court and said they would supervise their son at their home in Burleson, Texas.

The Gainesville Police Department announced Wednesday that Kitna had been arrested on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography.

Police said in a statement that an investigation into Kitna began when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account linked to Kitna sharing images of child sexual abuse on Discord.

Per Long, "Kitna shared two images of a pubescent girl, police said in the report, adding that the phrase 'so young junior' was written on both pictures. Kitna told a detective he thought they were legal because he found them online."

Police said they also found three further images of nude girls in the shower when they searched Kitna's phone.

Kitna, 19, is a freshman backup quarterback for the Gators who threw for 181 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in limited action this season.

The University of Florida released a statement on the matter Wednesday, noting that it was "shocked and saddened" by the allegations against Kitna.

It was also announced by the school that Kitna had been suspended indefinitely from the football program.