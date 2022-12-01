X

    Michigan DT Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge over Allegedly Carrying Concealed Weapon

    December 1, 2022

    PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) prior to the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, in connection with an alleged incident in October, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

    The University of Michigan didn't provide a comment when questioned by VanHaaren.

    Smith has appeared in every game for the Wolverines this season, posting 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

    Michigan named the senior one of its co-captains heading into the season.

    Through his exploits on the field, Smith was putting himself in a position to get selected in the 2023 NFL draft. He's the No. 72 overall player and No. 10 defensive lineman on Bleacher Report's big board.

    It's unclear how the charge might impact Smith's status for the rest of the season. The second-ranked Wolverines play Purdue in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, and a win will seal them a berth in the College Football Playoff.

