Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team.

Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.

To Mahomes' credit, he said he stayed up all night to study those plays so he would be 100 percent prepared for the meeting with Reid. It can be tempting to coast through a test when you've been given the answers, though I'm definitely not speaking from personal experience.

Another confession from Mahomes was that he tried to play a role in where he was drafted. The four-time Pro Bowler said he got a sense during the predraft process his stock was rising and told the Chiefs he might not be available past pick No. 12.

While Mahomes "didn't know" exactly what the New Orleans Saints' plan was at No. 11, other teams indicated he could be selected in the top half of the first round.

The Chiefs decided not to tempt fate, trading up 17 spots in a deal with the Buffalo Bills to take Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Nagy didn't get to reap the rewards of Mahomes' talents as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. Mahomes played behind Alex Smith as a rookie before taking over as the starter in 2018.

The Chicago Bears hired Nagy as their head coach after the 2017 season. He spent four seasons with the team, going 34-31 with two playoff appearances.

The Bears fired Nagy in January, but things have worked out well for him since then. He returned to the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach on Reid's coaching staff.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to one Super Bowl title and four consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game. He leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes this season and is on track to win his second NFL MVP award.