    Former NFL WR Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Warrant on Domestic Violence Charge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field in a Balenciaga jacket and a diamond Bee necklace prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Free-agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is the subject of an arrest order by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor battery charge.

    Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33

    Antonio Brown has an active battery warrant open <a href="https://t.co/v52GAeRRhV">pic.twitter.com/v52GAeRRhV</a>

    There are no further details about what led to the arrest order.

    Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times provided some context for Thursday's development:

    "The Tampa Police Department petitioned for a risk-protection order against Brown on Tuesday, but it was denied by a judge the same day, according to TPD records. A risk-protection order, which must be filed by either a law-enforcement officer or a law-enforcement agency, is used when there is evidence that a person poses a significant danger of harming themselves or others by possessing a firearm or ammunition."

    Brown has yet to play in the 2022 NFL season. His last appearance came in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign, when he walked off the Tampa Buccaneers sideline in the middle of a game against the New York Jets.

    The 34-year-old served a three-game suspension in 2021 for violating the joint COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported he obtained a falsified vaccination card.

    Brown was also handed an eight-game ban in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Two women, including former personal trainer Britney Taylor, accused the seven-time Pro Bowler of sexual assault or misconduct prior to that suspension. Brown settled a lawsuit with Taylor in April 2021.

    Brown also had pleaded no-contest to burglary and battery charges stemming from that January.

