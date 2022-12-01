Former NFL WR Antonio Brown Facing Arrest Warrant on Domestic Violence Charge

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is the subject of an arrest order by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor battery charge.

There are no further details about what led to the arrest order.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times provided some context for Thursday's development:

"The Tampa Police Department petitioned for a risk-protection order against Brown on Tuesday, but it was denied by a judge the same day, according to TPD records. A risk-protection order, which must be filed by either a law-enforcement officer or a law-enforcement agency, is used when there is evidence that a person poses a significant danger of harming themselves or others by possessing a firearm or ammunition."

Brown has yet to play in the 2022 NFL season. His last appearance came in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign, when he walked off the Tampa Buccaneers sideline in the middle of a game against the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old served a three-game suspension in 2021 for violating the joint COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported he obtained a falsified vaccination card.

Brown was also handed an eight-game ban in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Two women, including former personal trainer Britney Taylor, accused the seven-time Pro Bowler of sexual assault or misconduct prior to that suspension. Brown settled a lawsuit with Taylor in April 2021.

Brown also had pleaded no-contest to burglary and battery charges stemming from that January.