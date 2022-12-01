Nebraska Football Interim HC Mickey Joseph Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Assault

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a house on a domestic disturbance call and after investigating the situation arrested Joseph.

The Lincoln PD noted that it generally does not provide a press release after a domestic assault arrest but did so in this case "due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure."

"I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement (via KSBN Local 4). "We will have no additional comment at this time."

Nebraska fired former head coach Scott Frost this season after a 1-2 start to the 2022 campaign and a 16-31 record in parts of five seasons. Joseph was hired to serve as the interim head coach and led the Cornhuskers to a 3-6 mark the rest of the season.

The school hired former Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to take over the position earlier this week, signing him to an eight-year, $74 million contract.

Joseph previously spent time on the coaching staff at Alabama State (2000), Nicholls State (2001-03), Central Oklahoma (2004-05), Langston University (2008-12), Alcorn State (2013), Grambling State (2014-15), Louisiana Tech (2016) and LSU (2017-21).