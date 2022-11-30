Florida QB Jalen Kitna Suspended After Being Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was suspended by the team after being arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," the university said in a statement, per Fan Nation's Zach Goodall. "These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.

"Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

The Gainesville Police Department released a statement Wednesday (via CBS4) saying they received an anonymous tip accusing a user of distributing child pornography on Discord. Officers were able to trace the posts to Kitna, who police said admitted to sharing images he thought were "legal" because he found them online.

A search of Kitna's electronic devices allegedly uncovered three additional images of child pornography. He was arrested and charged with two counts of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen Kitna served as the backup to Anthony Richardson during the 2022 season. He threw for 181 yards and one touchdown in three appearances.

Jon Kitna played for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys across 17 NFL seasons.