Brett Favre Files Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit that was filed against him by the state of Mississippi alleging that he received improperly allocated welfare funds, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Per that report, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds were misspent by the state, with a sizable portion going to the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center. The MCEC then paid Favre "over $1 million in funds for promotional work" and "Prevacus, Inc., a concussion treatment and prevention company in which Favre is an investor, received $2.1 million."

The state of Mississippi alleges that Favre did not do the promotional work stipulated for receiving payment. Favre's motion for dismissal claims that he did do radio ads for Families First of Mississippi and has since repaid the money.

"Once Favre was informed that he had received TANF money, he voluntarily returned it, completing the repayment more than six months before MDHS filed this lawsuit, and leading State Auditor White to 'applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,'" his motion to dismiss read. "In other words, Favre has already repaid to MDHS the only funds MDHS alleges he received."

MCEC CEO Nancy New and the Mississippi Department of Human Services' former director John Davis pleaded guilty to welfare fraud in August and September, respectively.

Additionally, the motion argues that Favre—the top outside investor in Prevacus—did not receive the money the state is attempting to recoup from the company.

It wasn't the only reason Prevacus has been in the news over the past month.

Both Prevacus and PresolMD, led by founder Jake VanLandingham, reportedly "overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money," per ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada.

Those companies were reportedly attempting to manufacture nasal sprays to aid in concussion treatment and ointments and creams meant to help prevent or mitigate the consequences of head trauma.