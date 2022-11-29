Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Play for Packers vs. Bears After 'Good News' on Rib Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears after receiving "good news" on his injured ribs.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers has been dealing with injuries for much of the 2022 season. He came into the weekend with an avulsion fracture to his right thumb and left Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

"It was in the first half and then got kind of reaggravated in the third quarter, just having a hard time breathing and rotating my upper body, I was worried about a punctured lung as well. So I wanted to get that checked out. I'll get a scan tomorrow," Rodgers told reporters after the game.

The reigning back-to-back MVP indicated Sunday he wanted to play through his injuries even though the Packers are 4-8 and on the verge of elimination from playoff contention.

"We have a five-game stretch, we need to win all five and probably need a little help," he said. "As long as we're mathematically alive, I'd like to be out there."

Rodgers has been a diminished version of himself during the 2022 season, throwing for 2,682 yards and 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The nine picks tie his combined total from the past two seasons and are his highest single-season mark since 2010.

While some of the issues can be attributed to injury, Rodgers clearly misses wide receiver Davante Adams, who Green Bay traded to Las Vegas in the offseason. The Packers have not found a reliable top wideout to replace Adams, and Rodgers has expressed frustration with the slow growth of the wide receiver room.