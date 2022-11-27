NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings Ahead of Week 12 SNF

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With another week of the NFL regular season in the books for many teams, the playoff picture looks a lot like it did before.

Week 12 did at least see the first team eliminated from division contention. The Minnesota Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving shut the door on the Chicago Bears claiming an NFC North title.

Week 12 Scores

Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25

Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20

Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26

Miami Dolphins 30, Houston Texans 15

Carolina Panthers 23, Denver Broncos 10

Cincinnati Bengals 20, Tennessee Titans 16

New York Jets 31, Chicago Bears 10

Washington Commanders 19, Atlanta Falcons 13

Cleveland Browns 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 (OT)

Jacksonville Jaguars 28, Baltimore Ravens 27

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Los Angeles Rams 10

San Francisco 49ers 13, New Orleans Saints 0

Los Angeles Chargers 25, Arizona Cardinals 24

Las Vegas Raiders 40, Seattle Seahawks 34 (OT)

Standings

AFC East

Miami Dolphins, 8-3 Buffalo Bills, 8-3 New York Jets, 7-4 New England Patriots, 6-5

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens, 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4 Cleveland Browns, 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-7

AFC South

Tennessee Titans, 7-4 Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-7 Houston Texans, 1-9-1

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2 Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5 Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7 Denver Broncos, 3-8

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 Dallas Cowboys, 8-3 New York Giants, 7-4 Washington Commanders, 7-5

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings, 9-2 Detroit Lions, 4-7 Green Bay Packers, 4-7 Chicago Bears, 3-9

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6 Atlanta Falcons, 5-7 Carolina Panthers, 4-8 New Orleans Saints, 4-8

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers, 7-4 Seattle Seahawks, 6-5 Arizona Cardinals, 4-8 Los Angeles Rams, 3-8

The Miami Dolphins reclaimed first place in the AFC East from the Buffalo Bills, who edged out the Detroit Lions 28-25 on Thursday, with their 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.

Both teams are 8-3, with Miami owning the head-to-head tiebreaker for now thanks to taking Buffalo down in Week 3. This is shaping up to be an exciting race to the finish, and the Week 15 clash between the Bills and Dolphins could be a decisive moment.

The odds of the NFC South winner finishing with a losing record grow by the week.

The Atlanta Falcons slipped to 5-7 on the season thanks to a 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back under .500 (5-6) after they suffered a 23-17 overtime defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bucs were unable to protect a seven-point lead late in the game. Jacoby Brissett hit David Njoku for the game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds on the clock, and Nick Chubb's three-yard touchdown run in overtime was the difference in the result.

The fact Tampa Bay remains in first place will be a cold comfort for a team that's falling well short of expectations.

Much like the AFC East, the AFC North could go down to the wire.

The Cincinnati Bengals closed their one-game gap on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. They earned a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, with Joe Burrow's 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins breaking a 13-13 deadlock in the fourth quarter.

Then Cincinnati watched Baltimore fail to preserve a 27-20 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone with 14 seconds on the clock to make it a one-point game. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson opted to go for two, and Lawrence hit Zay Jones to put Jacksonville ahead.

The Ravens had enough time to at least give Justin Tucker a shot at a go-ahead field goal. His 67-yard attempt fell short as time expired, though.

For now, Baltimore maintained its place atop the division by virtue of beating Cincinnati in Week 5.

Pederson's gambit is unlikely to change the course of Jacksonville's season, but it could have an impact on how the AFC North shakes out.