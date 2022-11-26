Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.

Hayward's wife, Robyn Hayward, posted to Instagram (h/t Sports Illustrated's James Plowright) on Friday that the Indiana native suffered a fractured scapula and he played through it earlier this week:

"He actually has a fractured scapula.... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game... everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise... I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things."

Hayward has appeared in 11 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

The 32-year-old played in Charlotte's first eight games before being sidelined for the next eight between Nov. 4 and Nov. 16 with a shoulder injury suffered in a Nov. 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Hayward returned to the lineup Nov. 18 in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also appeared in Sunday's defeat to the Washington Wizards and Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers before missing Friday's contest.

Hayward has struggled with injuries in recent years. He only appeared in one game in 2017-18 with the Boston Celtics after suffering a dislocated left ankle and a fractured left tibia. He returned in 2018-19 but hasn't played in more than 52 games in a season since then. He appeared in just 44 games during the 2020-21 campaign and 49 games in 2021-22.

The Hornets are also dealing with injuries to LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. Both have left ankle sprains. Additionally, Cody Martin is sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month.

Amid all of the injuries, the Hornets have dropped to 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-14 record.

Charlotte is back in action Monday against the Celtics at TD Garden.