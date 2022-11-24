Artem Lobov's Lawyer Eyes Fast Track Court for Conor McGregor-Whiskey Brand Lawsuit

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, alleging he helped found Proper No. Twelve whiskey and should receive a cut from the profits McGregor, his former teammate, earned when he sold his shares of the company.

"I cannot make any comment at this stage except to say that we intend to apply in the next few weeks to have the case admitted to the Commercial Division [Fast Track Court] of the High Court," said Lobov's attorney, Dermot McNamara, in a statement to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

The Independent's Shane Phelan reported Wednesday that Lobov is requesting 5 percent of McGregor's payout. Proximo Spirits purchased a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve for $600 million in 2021.

"Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor," McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, said of the situation. "Any suggestion that the plaintiff has a claim to Proper No. Twelve is incorrect."

Lobov told TalkSport's Jordan Ellis in August that Icelandic strongman Hafþór Björnsson first went to McGregor with the idea of investing in a new liquor brand. McGregor purportedly sought the advice of Lobov, who suggested Irish whiskey would be a better venture.

Lobov told Ellis he also researched the possibilities and "put a beautiful deal together," which was the genesis for Proper No. Twelve.

The 36-year-old said he turned down a $1 million payment for his services, but Phelan reported the lawsuit references an agreement that would've paid him a certain percentage.