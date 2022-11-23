Natalia Bryant, Kobe's Daughter, Gets restraining Order Against Accused Stalker

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, filed for a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp on Monday, a 32-year-old man she has said is stalking her, per Marlene Lenthang and Diana Dasrath of NBC News.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that the 19-year-old, who attends USC, had her request for a temporary restraining order approved by a judge.

Kemp will now be required to remain 200 yards away from "Bryant, her home, her workplace, her school, her vehicle and sorority house and the USC campus," per the NBC report.

Byrant's filing said that Kemp first began harassing her on social media back in 2020, sending her messages that indicated he thought they were in a relationship together like "kissing faces, and hearts and threatened to make unwanted in-person contact with her."

She said he sent her a picture of her late father in July 2021 with the message, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him... 'Kobe.'"

"In light of all the trauma that she's already been through with the tragic loss of her father, she doesn't need something like this," her attorney, Lou Shapiro, told ABC7's Josh Haskell. "Unfortunately, people in the spotlight who are well-known, who have well-known last names, they are more likely subject to harassment like this."

He also reportedly tried to track her down on USC's campus twice, most recently in early November, and both the USC campus police and the Los Angeles Police Department backed Bryant in her request to obtain a restraining order.

Per the NBC report, Kemp has either been arrested or convicted on misdemeanors four times, and regularly posts on social media about guns and gun accessories he wants to purchase.

Per Bryant's filing, Kemp has caused her "substantial emotional distress." Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 14.