7 MSU Football Players Facing Criminal Charges Stemming from Michigan Tunnel Fight

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Seven Michigan State players face criminal charges stemming from the postgame altercation with a Michigan player Oct. 29.

Khary Crump was charged with felonious assault, the only felony among the charges. Jacoby Windon was charged with assault and battery, while Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young each face one count of aggravated assault.

Several players were captured on video fighting a Michigan player in the tunnel after the Wolverines earned a 29-7 win:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had said he expected criminal charges from the incident, saying there "needs to be accountability."

Grose, Brown, Crump and Young were all suspended by Michigan State shortly after the fight, while White, Windmon, Wright and Malcolm Jones were also suspended a few days later.

Jones is the only one in the group who was not charged.

"I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program," Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said in a statement. "On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.

"There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent."

Michigan State ends its regular season Saturday with a road game against Penn State.