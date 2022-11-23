Artem Lobov Sues Conor McGregor over Alleged Proper Twelve Whiskey Agreement

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor alleging he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor's earnings in the sale of the Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.

Shane Phelan of the Irish Independent reported Lobov says he is entitled to five percent of the $600 million McGregor made when he sold a majority of Proper Twelve in 2021.

Lobov and McGregor were longtime friends and training partners. The Russian says he was instrumental in helping McGregor not only develop the brand but also in the decision to choose whiskey over a vodka venture.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Lobov’s attorney, Dermot McNamara, said. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

Lovov previously told Jordan Ellis of TalkSport that he was the one who conceptualized the entire idea of Proper Twelve. At the time, McGregor was considering launching a vodka business with Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Björnsson. Lovov said he used his business acumen to convince McGregor that being the face of an Irish whiskey brand would be more profitable.

McGregor's attorneys denied Lovov's allegations, saying the brand was "created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted" by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.