Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kugler was hired by Arizona in January 2019 as an offensive line coach. He later added the role of run game coordinator.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday. "It's challenging any time you make a staff change in that type of manner."

No further information about the incident in Mexico City was immediately released.

Kugler owns three decades of coaching experience at the high school, college and pro levels. He had one stint as a head coach with UTEP from 2013 through 2017.

The 56-year-old New York native's prior NFL stops included the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

He was an offensive lineman as a player, including a brief stop with the Steelers in 1989, before his coaching career.

Kugler is the second member of the Cardinals' coaching staff to depart the organization this season.

Running backs coach James Saxon resigned in October. He was on administrative leave while facing allegations from a woman who had accused him of assaulting her. He pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery in November and received a one-year suspended jail sentence, per Weinfuss.

The Cardinals (4-7) are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) on Sunday.