Ohio State Hockey Forward Kamil Sadlocha Won't Play After Racial Slur Allegations

Ohio State University announced Tuesday night in a statement that senior forward Kamil Sadlocha "will not practice or compete at this time" amid allegations that he used a racial slur against Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua multiple times.

In addition to Sadlocha being sent home, it was noted in the statement that all members of the OSU men's hockey team will have to complete education on "racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog."

Joshua, who is Black, previously released a statement of his own on Instagram alleging that an Ohio State player was given a game misconduct by an official during the Spartans' 4-3 win over the Buckeyes on Nov. 11 after the official heard the Ohio State player use a racial slur against him.

Sadlocha was the only Buckeyes player given a game misconduct during the contest.

As part of his statement, Joshua said the Big Ten launched an investigation against the OSU player but no action was immediately taken against him.

Joshua wrote that the inaction left him "confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture."

While the Buckeyes have sent Sadlocha home, the Big Ten has declined to discipline him, issuing the following statement to ESPN: "Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action."

Sadlocha, who set a career high last season with 16 points in 37 games, has five goals and three assists for eight points in 14 games so far this season for a Buckeyes team that owns an 8-5-1 record overall.

Meanwhile, the 6'3" Joshua is trending toward enjoying the best season of his collegiate career by a long shot.

In 14 games for the 9-4-1 Spartans, Joshua has six goals and five assists for 11 points, which is already his best single-season point output at MSU.

The next scheduled meetings between Michigan State and Ohio State are on Jan. 6 and 7 when the Spartans play back-to-back road games against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.