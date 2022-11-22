Cain Velasquez's Request to Wrestle at AAA Show Granted amid Attempted Murder Case

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was granted bail earlier this month after spending eight months in prison on multiple charges related to a February shooting, received another court ruling in his favor on Tuesday.

According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, a Santa Clara County (California) judge ruled that Velasquez will be allowed to compete in an upcoming wrestling event for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Tempe, Arizona on Dec. 3. He will have his home confinement restriction temporarily waived, allowing him to travel on Dec. 1 and return Dec. 4.

King noted that the judge's ruling allows Velasquez to have his GPS monitor removed for the event, despite objections from the district attorney's office during a hearing on Monday and Tuesday. Velasquez will have to take a law enforcement officer with him, which he will have to organize and pay for himself.

Velasquez is facing attempted murder and other gun-related charges after he was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly attempting to shoot former daycare employee Harry Goularte, who is accused of sexually assaulting Velasquez's four-year-old son. Velasquez pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Goularte is also out on bail while facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor and he will have a pre-trial hearing in January after pleading not guilty. Velasquez filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte on behalf of his son in June, also naming Goularte's mother and stepfather as defendants because they owned the daycare where the alleged assaults took place.

After he stepped away from MMA in 2019, Velasquez competed for AAA in a highly-acclaimed pro-wrestling debut. He then had a stint in WWE that included a match against Brock Lesnar before returning to AAA for another match in 2021.

According to Wrestling Inc.'s Eric Mutter, AAA has yet to announce Velasquez's opponent for the Dec. 3 event. It will be held on the campus of Arizona State, which is Velasquez's alma mater.

The show will be headlined by AEW star Penta El Zero M teaming with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to take on Flip Gordon, Gringo Loco, and Sam Adonis in a trios match. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will also make his U.S. in-ring debut on the show.