    Todd Downing to Remain Titans OC After Arrest on DUI Charge, Mike Vrabel Says

    Erin WalshNovember 22, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Todd Downing will continue to serve as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans following his arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday.

    However, Vrabel acknowledged Downing's status with the team could change pending the outcome of the legal process and the NFL's decision on a possible suspension.

