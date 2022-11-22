Todd Downing to Remain Titans OC After Arrest on DUI Charge, Mike Vrabel Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Todd Downing will continue to serve as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans following his arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday.

However, Vrabel acknowledged Downing's status with the team could change pending the outcome of the legal process and the NFL's decision on a possible suspension.

