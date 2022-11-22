NFLPA Files Grievance, Alleges NFL Colludes with Teams to Avoid Guaranteed Contracts

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance alleging the league and its teams are colluding to avoid offering fully guaranteed contracts to players.

An NFL memo obtained by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic informed teams of the filing in October, stating the NFLPA expected "fully-guaranteed contracts would now become the competition driven norm for the top players in the League, including quarterbacks, negotiating new contracts" in wake of the fully guaranteed deal signed by Deshaun Watson in March.

No other player has signed a fully guaranteed contract since Watson despite several high-profile talents landing new deals over the subsequent eight months. Included in the players who signed new contracts without full guarantees were Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald, perhaps the single greatest defensive player in NFL history.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti admitted he was not pleased with the Browns for guaranteeing Watson's contract.

"I'm trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract,'" Bisciotti told reporters at the NFL league meetings. "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others. But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see. If I was in bogged-down negotiations with Lamar, then maybe I would have a quicker reaction to that news."

It's worth noting Bisciotti's organization failed to reach a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, thanks in large part to Jackson wanting to match the guarantees given to Watson.

It's equally noteworthy that Watson received his fully guaranteed contract despite being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 25 women (now 26), 24 of whom filed civil lawsuits against him. He is yet to play for the Browns because he is serving an 11-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. While Watson was never charged with a crime, NFL disciplinary officer former federal judge Sue L. Robinson said the NFL presented a "preponderance of the evidence" that Watson committed sexual assault.

The NFLPA can and likely will attempt to point out none of the players who signed contracts after Watson had the same type of disturbing allegations made against them, yet they inked deals that are more in line with typical NFL contracts.

The NFL is the only major professional men's sports league in the United States that does not guarantee player contracts as a base standard. Other sports leagues do have non-guaranteed contracts, but those are an exception rather than a rule and almost never apply to star players.