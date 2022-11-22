Michigan State's Jagger Joshua Says Ohio State Hockey Player Used Racial Slur

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on Michigan State's men's hockey team, said an Ohio State player directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a game between the two Big Ten teams on Nov. 11.

Jagger released a statement Monday:

"On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur multiple times," the statement said, in part. "One of the officials heard the slur and gave the player a game misconduct penalty. There was an investigation by the Big Ten in the days after the incident, but no further public action has been taken by the Big Ten conference or Ohio State."

Jagger continued, saying "the inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture. The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse."

Michigan State vice president and athletic director Alan Haller and hockey coach Adam Nightingale released statements supporting Joshua:

Michigan State won the game in question 4-3.

While Jagger did not mention the player by name, the game's box score shows Kamil Sadlocha was ejected from the game for a misconduct penalty during the second period. It was the only game misconduct called during the contest.

It was the second consecutive game between the two teams, and the Spartans won both. They are scheduled to face each other again in back-to-back contests on Jan. 6 and 7 in a second series that will take place on Ohio State's campus.

Joshua is a senior forward for the Spartans.

According to the team's website, he was an academic All-Big Ten selection the last two seasons and led all Spartans forwards with 32 blocked shots in 2021-22. He has seven points with three goals and four assists in 12 games this season.

Michigan State is 9-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in conference play this campaign.