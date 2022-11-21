Early Evaluations of 8 NHL Teams Who Made Bold Offseason Moves

6 of 8

The Red Wings’ offseason didn’t have the “wow” factor of other teams. Rather, their offseason overhaul came in the form of quantity. General Manager Steve Yzerman built the framework for a future contender with Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, among other prospects. His goal over the summer was to give them, and Dylan Larkin some help and move the team into a more competitive mode.

The forward additions were Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik, and David Perron. Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot were brought in to reinforce the defense. The Blues traded last season’s breakout goaltender, Ville Husso, to Detroit. With the number of additions made, it is kind of a given that not all of them would be home runs. That has proven true.

The positives have been David Perron and Dominik Kubalik. Perron is one of the more under appreciated forward over the last decade, and he’s continuing to quietly produce. The 34-year-old, signed to a two-year contract, is third among Red Wings players in points, with 15 through 18 games. Kubalik has been even better. The Blackhawks chose to let the 27-year-old become a free agent as part of their scorched earth rebuild. Yzerman got him at a bargain two year, $5M contract. Kubalik leads the team in goals, with nine. The duo are doing exactly what Yzerman hoped, which is taking the pressure off of Lucas Raymond and rookies such as Jonatan Bergen.

Husso is having another solid year, with a .916 save percentage. He has successfully wrestled the starting job away from Alex Nedeljkovic.

Less successful have been the additions of Copp and Chiarot. Copp was brilliant for the Rangers during their playoff run last season. He was also a perfect fit in Winnipeg, with his heavy style of play fitting their tactics and the needs of skilled forwards such as Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. In Detroit, he hasn’t quite fit in yet. The Michigan native has registered just one goal through 18 games and is struggling to drive possession the way he did for both the Jets and Rangers. Ben Chiarot, meanwhile was always a curious addition. For whatever reasons, NHL teams have valued him despite ugly underlying numbers. The Red Wings have been outscored 19 to 14, which is well below the productive of Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta. The Red Wings signed him to be a defensive lynchpin; he’s been anything but.

Nothing the Red Wings did this summer was supposed to put the team over the top. These moves were made to transition the team from a rebuild to a near future in which the youngsters are ready to take the team to the next level. It hasn’t been a home run exactly, but the general impact has been adequate for their purposes.