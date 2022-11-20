Rob McClanaghan, Trainer for NBA Stars, Arrested on Rape Charge

Steve Bell/Getty Images

Rob McClanaghan, who Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports noted is "one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles," was reportedly arrested on charges of rape and drugging on Friday.

Mike Waters of Syracuse.com noted he was arrested in Rhode Island after the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant. He will be charged as a fugitive from justice when he is arraigned at the Third District Court in Rhode Island's Kent County on Monday.

McClanaghan faces charges that he drugged and raped a woman at a Boston hotel.

The 43-year-old is a former walk-on for Syracuse's basketball team and went into professional training after a stint as an assistant coach.

Waters and Cwik noted his clients include LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose and Kevin Love.