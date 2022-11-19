Patrick Reed Defamation Lawsuit vs. Golf Channel Dismissed by Judge

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

LIV Golf star Patrick Reed's defamation lawsuit against analyst Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel was dismissed Friday by a federal judge in Florida.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the judge asserted that Reed "fails to give Defendants notice of the grounds upon which each claim rests because Reed alleges 120 factual allegations, then proceeds to incorporate all 120 allegations into each and every count."

Reed alleged that over nine years, the defendants conspired "to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is."

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Corrigan gave Reed a deadline of Dec. 16 by which to file an amended complaint, and the defendants until Jan. 13 to respond when it is filed.

