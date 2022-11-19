Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Won't Face Charges Over May Drug Arrest

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince won't face any charges related to a May traffic stop in Texas where police found two handguns, a vape pen and a canister of marijuana in his vehicle.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday a grand jury declined to charge Prince. He was arrested in August after test results on the vape pen cannister were returned, but prosecutors dismissed possession of a controlled substance and gun charges against him last week.

"The charges were dropped because the search was clearly illegal," Prince's attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ. "On top of that, carrying a gun is legal in Texas, if not encouraged, and the amount of marijuana alleged to be in the vehicle was probably less than a usable quantity."

The Wolves released a statement after Prince was arrested in August saying, "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Neither Prince nor the organization has commented on the charges being dismissed.

The 28-year-old Texas native arrived to Minnesota in an August 2021 trade. He signed a two-year, $14.6 million contract extension with the organization in June.

He's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks since being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Prince was a standout at Baylor, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final college season before arriving to the NBA.

The 6'6" forward has averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 15 appearances for the Wolves so far during the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota (7-8) is back in action Saturday night when it visits the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (8-7).