Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."

The 22-year-old North Carolina native was also charged with resisting arrest, per Hale.

Along with the Twitter post, investigators allege Boletepeli "went to Doeren's place of work several times and sent threats through text message" to both Doeren and other Wolfpack staff members, according to WRAL.

Boletepeli was released from custody and placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor Friday.

Court records allege the former NC State player acted in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family," per Josh Shaffer and Virginia Bridges of the Charlotte Observer.

Boletepeli was ordered to remain away from Doeren and the NC State campus as part of the conditions for his release on $25,000 bond.

Boletepeli was a 3-star prospect when he committed to NC State ahead of the 2018 season. He transferred to Maryland in 2020, appearing in four games for the Terrapins.

He appeared in the Terps' 2021 spring game but wasn't on the team's final roster last year.

NC State hasn't provided a statement about the arrest beyond confirming Boletepeli's status as a former Wolfpack player.