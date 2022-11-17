D.C. Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Commanders over Use of Ticket Money

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine announced on Thursday that his office was filing a new lawsuit against the Washington Commanders for "cheating" fans out of their season-ticket deposits.

The filing states that the team "prioritized its own revenues over fairness and deceived District consumers by wrongly withholding their security deposits that should have been automatically repaid under consumers’ contracts, and improperly using those deposits for the Team’s own purposes."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.