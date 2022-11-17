X

    D.C. Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Commanders over Use of Ticket Money

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    FILE - Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va., in this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, file photo. Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

    Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine announced on Thursday that his office was filing a new lawsuit against the Washington Commanders for "cheating" fans out of their season-ticket deposits.

    AG Karl A. Racine @AGKarlRacine

    Today, we are filing a new lawsuit against the Commanders—this time for cheating District season ticket holders out of their deposits.<br><br>Commanders executives seem determined to lie, cheat, and steal from DC residents in as many ways as possible. We’re holding them accountable.

    The filing states that the team "prioritized its own revenues over fairness and deceived District consumers by wrongly withholding their security deposits that should have been automatically repaid under consumers’ contracts, and improperly using those deposits for the Team’s own purposes."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

