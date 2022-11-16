X

    UFC's Israel Adesanya Arrested, Accused of Possessing Brass Knuckles at JFK Airport

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

    UFC star Israel Adesanya was reportedly arrested at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport after attempting to go through security with metal knuckles, according to TMZ Sports.

    According to that report, "Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's also illegal to carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag. It's unclear where the alleged brass knuckles were stored."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.