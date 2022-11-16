UFC's Israel Adesanya Arrested, Accused of Possessing Brass Knuckles at JFK Airport

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC star Israel Adesanya was reportedly arrested at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport after attempting to go through security with metal knuckles, according to TMZ Sports.

According to that report, "Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's also illegal to carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag. It's unclear where the alleged brass knuckles were stored."

