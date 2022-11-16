Josh Lambo's Lawsuit Against Jaguars Stemming From Urban Meyer's Tenure Dismissed

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars was dismissed with prejudice by Florida 4th Circuit Court Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr. last week, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Lambo, a former punter for the Jaguars, was seeking damages and back pay after accusing former head coach Urban Meyer of causing him emotional distress and the Jaguars of having a hostile workplace environment.

In December 2021, Lambo told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during a training camp practice in August of that year.

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo said. "Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey, Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

"It certainly wasn't as hard [a kick] as he could've done it, but it certainly wasn't a love tap," he continued. "Truthfully, I'd register it as a five [out of 10]. Which in the workplace, I don't care if it's football or not, the boss can't strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn't believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don't you ever f--king kick me again!' And his response was: 'I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want.'"

The Jaguars sought to have Lambo's case thrown out, arguing he was released for performance-related reasons in October 2021 and not because he spoke out against Meyer or the team. Lambo countered that he informed Jacksonville's legal department of the kick by Meyer and therefore his lawsuit fell under Florida’s Whistleblower Act.

The team also argued that Lambo's lawsuit "fails to show Meyer’s actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team."

Meyer was fired with cause by the Jaguars in December 2021, just 13 games into his tenure as head coach and mere hours after Stroud's story—which included Lambo's accusations—went public. The firing hadn't come as a surprise, as a number of controversies had tainted Meyer's tenure as head coach even before Lambo's allegations went public.

Lambo's attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to revise and resubmit her client's lawsuit.