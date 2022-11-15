Tim Hardaway Apologizes for Comparing Defense in Warriors Game to Rape

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway, who was part of the team's broadcast of Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, apologized for comparing a particular defensive play to rape.

"I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast," he said as the contest went into the fourth quarter, per TMZ Sports. "I want to apologize for that. And, you know, let's get back to the game. And, let's finish this game off with a 30-point win and go home happy."

Hardaway was joined by Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the broadcast booth as the Warriors celebrated their "Run TMC" era.

When talking about a physical defensive play, the former point guard said, "See, ya'll thought that was great D, I thought that was just raping him. I think he should have called the police on that."

TMZ noted Hardaway also drew criticism in 2007 when he said "I hate gay people" during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show.

The 56-year-old played for Golden State from 1989-90 until the 1995-96 season, when he was traded to the Miami Heat. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers during his career that ended after the 2002-03 campaign.

As for Monday's contest, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 132-95.

They are still just 6-8 on the season but have won three of their last four.