Former Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig to Plead Guilty to Lying in Illegal Gambling Probe

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal law enforcement officials in connection to his involvement in an illegal gambling operation.

The Department of Justice said Monday that Puig admitted to placing bets through an illegal enterprise.

"When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with [Wayne Nix's] gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to,” IRS Criminal Investigation Los Angeles Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said. "Mr. Puig's lies hindered the legal and procedural tasks of the investigators and prosecutors."

DOJ said Puig quickly accumulated $282,900 in losses through websites owned by Wayne Joseph Nix. He paid back $200,000 and then placed another 899 bets on numerous sporting events.

During a January 2022 interview with federal investigators, Puig "lied several times," including when he claimed he didn't discuss gambling with an intermediary–identified as Agent 1—to Nix.

Federal investigators obtained a photocopy of cashiers' checks he purchased to pay off his gambling debts, though, and had an audio recording in which the 2014 All-Star admitted to lying to federal officials.

"Under our system of justice, no one is above the law," United States attorney Martin Estrada said. "The integrity of our nation's criminal justice system depends on people telling the truth, and those who fail to abide by this simple principle must face consequences."

In March, Nix pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business and filing a false tax return.

"According to the court documents made public this week, Nix began operating a bookmaking business about 20 years ago," the DOJ said. "Through his contacts in the sports world, Nix developed a client list that included current and former professional athletes, and he employed three former Major League Baseball players to assist with the business."

Puig's connection to the case wasn't disclosed at the time. By pleading guilty, he faces up to a maximum of five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.

The 31-year-old last played in MLB in 2019. Over a seven-year career, he earned almost $51.7 million in total salary.