UVA's D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Killed in Shooting; Suspect Arrested

University of Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed at the university Sunday night, UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ryan said five people were shot at Culbreth Garage on the university's Central Grounds, three of whom had died. The names of the two who were shot and survived have not been released.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote in an email to students and faculty. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today."

Police have identified Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect in the shootings. Jones is a former University of Virginia football player. Jones was later arrested, charged with murder and is in police custody, authorities confirmed at a press conference.

Perry, 22, was a junior linebacker who appeared in seven games this season for the Cavaliers. He recorded seven total tackles in 2022, including two in Saturday's game against Miami.

Chandler was a wide receiver in his first season at Viginia after transferring from Wisconsin. He had not made an appearance in 2022.

Davis was a junior wide receiver who made 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Gun violence remains a harrowing issue in the United States. The U.S. ranks among the deadliest countries for gun violence, and gun ownership is higher than any other country in the world. Pushback from groups like the National Rifle Association and politicians have led to a lack of meaningful change in the country despite gun reform being overwhelmingly popular.

There is no official definition of a mass shooting, but there have been around 600 incidents where at least four people were shot in the United States this year. There have been 25 such incidents in the month of November, including three Sunday.