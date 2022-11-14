UVA LB D'Sean Perry Among People Killed in Shooting; Police Identify Suspect

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

University of Virginia football player D'Sean Perry was among three people killed at the university Sunday night, Perry's father, Sean Perry, confirmed Monday.

UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed five people were shot at Culbreth Garage on the university's Central Grounds, three of whom have died. Neither the university nor police have named the two other people who died or the two who were shot and survived.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote in an email to students and faculty. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today."

Police have identified Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect in the shootings. Jones is a former University of Virginia football player.

Perry, 22, was a junior linebacker who appeared in seven games this season for the Cavaliers. He recorded seven total tackles in 2022, including two in Saturday's game against Miami.

Gun violence remains a harrowing issue in the United States. The U.S. ranks among the deadliest countries for gun violence, and gun ownership is higher than any other country in the world. Pushback from groups like the National Rifle Association and politicians have led to a lack of meaningful change in the country despite gun reform being overwhelmingly popular.

There is no official definition of a mass shooting, but there have been around 600 incidents where at least four people were shot in the United States this year. There have already been 25 such incidents in the month of November, including three Sunday.

Jones remains at large as of publication. Police consider him armed and dangerous.