Police: Former CBB Player Jed Frost Kills Self, Wife in Apparent Murder-Suicide

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Former Missouri basketball player Jed Frost is believed to have killed himself and his estranged wife, Beth, in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Per Jamie Landers and Lana Ferguson of the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said Jed and Beth Frost were killed at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

Beth Frost worked as a medical examiner at the office.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Jed is believed to have shot Beth and another employee in the office before killing himself.

According to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, Beth filed for divorce in May, and some of Jed's former Missouri teammates "came to realize he was struggling emotionally" with the potential ramifications of getting divorced.

"So they did what friends do. They checked in on Frost more often with texts and phone calls as recently as last week, trying to lend encouragement and support," Gregorian wrote.

Gregorian noted that nothing from Frost's responses to people who checked on him indicated he "was on the verge of committing an atrocity."

Landers and Ferguson added that Jed and Beth had been married since July 2001 and had two children together. He previously worked as a basketball coach and teacher at two high schools in the Kansas City area after graduating from college.

Frost played for the Tigers from 1990 to '94. He appeared in 84 games with the team over four seasons, including five NCAA tournament games.

In addition to his work as a high school coach, Frost worked as a volunteer assistant for Iowa State's basketball team and was the director of basketball operations at the University of Hawai'i.