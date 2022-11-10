NFL, Roger Goodell, Commanders, Dan Snyder Sued; Accused of Misleading Customers

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine announced Thursday his office is filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the NFL, Roger Goodell, the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder.

Racine said the lawsuit stems from accusations all four parties colluded to deceive D.C. residents about the investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Commanders organization.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Racine's office will also seek a court order to force the NFL to release its findings of the investigation carried out by attorney Beth Wilkinson about the Commanders' workplace.

Racine said Thursday his office will issue subpoenas, and the depositions are "not likely to occur on a yacht, but in a conference room in the District of Columbia."

The comment was a reference to Snyder giving testimony to a congressional committee investigating allegations of the Commanders' toxic workplace. He initially avoided testifying by taking his personal yacht around the world and he was unable to be reached.

After word got out last night that Racine's office was would be holding a "major press conference" related to the organization, a Commanders spokesperson released a widely-condemned statement that used running back Brian Robinson's shooting from August to criticize "out-of-control violent crime" in the city.

Racine responded to the Commanders' statement during Thursday's press conference:

According to Maske and Jhabvala, Racine said his office has "interviewed numerous witnesses, including former Commanders employees who experienced and witnessed harassment" and "reviewed thousands of internal documents produced by the Commanders and the NFL, including emails" as part of its decision to move forward with a lawsuit.

Wilkinson was originally hired by the Commanders in July 2020 to review organizational protocols related to their workplace. The NFL took over the investigation, with Wilkinson still leading it, the following month.

The NFL announced in July 2021 the Commanders were being fined $10 million based on the findings from Wilkinson's investigation, but a full report was not made public. Tanya Snyder took over as CEO and was put in charge of day-to-day operations for the franchise for an unspecified period of time.

Maske and Jhabvala noted Goodell and the NFL said the findings were not released "because of promises of confidentiality made to witnesses."

In February, the NFL told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform it hired Mary Jo White to investigate new allegations of workplace misconduct involving Dan Snyder.

White's investigation is still ongoing, but Maske and Jhabvala noted Goodell and the league have said they will publicly release the findings when it is complete.

As of Oct. 27, John Brownlee of the law firm representing the Commanders told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that White has not yet interviewed Snyder as part of her investigation.

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reported on Nov. 2 the United States attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations the Commanders engaged in financial improprieties.

"The sources said that prosecutors are focused on several areas and that the inquiry was triggered by a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission and several attorneys general in April that alleged deceptive business practices," Van Natta wrote.

On the same day Van Natta's report dropped, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they retained Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" involving the franchise.

Mike Ozanian of Forbes noted the Snyders "are exploring all options and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake" and at least four groups have expressed interest in buying the team.