    Former NBA Guard Delonte West Arrested on Misdemeanor Public Intoxication Charge

    Joseph Zucker, November 10, 2022

    Frisco, TX- April 1: Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West on the court during a solo pre-game workout at the Dr. Pepper Arena on April 1, 2015 in Frisco, Texas. West is currently on the disabled list with the Frisco, Texas D-League team Texas Legends. He has a wrist injury on his left hand. West has had an interesting career path in the NBA and hopes to again play on an NBA team. (Photo by Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on Oct. 29 in Fairfax County, Virginia, on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, according to TMZ Sports.

    Fairfax police also arrested West on Oct. 15 for allegedly trespassing in a vehicle in a parking lot, according to USA Today's Scooby Axson. He faces four charges from that incident.

    West played in the NBA for eight seasons across spells with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle Supersonics and Dallas Mavericks. His NBA career ended after the 2011-12 season.

    In January 2020, concerns were raised when a video surfaced of West, now 39, getting in a street fight. Later that year, a photo appeared to show him panhandling in Dallas. That led Mavericks team governor Mark Cuban to intervene and arrange for West to enter drug rehabilitation.

    Cuban provided an update in October 2020:

    Mark Cuban @mcuban

    Ladies &amp; Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. <a href="https://t.co/555twAEVDP">pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP</a>

    Earlier this year, West was working his way back to the court. He had a tryout with the BIG3 basketball league in March and was included in the 2022 draft pool a month later.

    In October, though, Cuban told TMZ Sports that West's addiction remained a "struggle."

    "I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful," he said. "He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped."

