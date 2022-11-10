Saints' Alvin Kamara's Hearing After Arrest on Battery Charges Delayed Until 2023

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The next hearing in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been delayed until 2023.

According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Kamara will have a status conference Jan. 23 before a preliminary hearing March 1.

The five-time Pro Bowler was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery in February. He was allegedly part of a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

Per Mike Triplett of ESPN, a police report states that Kamara is shown on surveillance footage "punching a man approximately eight times before Kamara's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground."

The man, Darnell Greene Jr., lost consciousness and suffered an orbital fracture.

Kamara told authorities Greene made a disparaging comment to one of his friends and told him, "I'll whup your ass too." Kamara said he wasn't involved in the initial altercation but stepped in because "he thought the man was running away and had done something to his group," per Triplett.

In October, Greene filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara. He's seeking more than $10 million in damages.

Terrell noted the delay of Kamara's hearing means it's unlikely the NFL hands down a suspension this season.

Through seven games in 2022, the 27-year-old has run for 443 yards and one touchdown while catching 36 passes for 319 yards and two scores.