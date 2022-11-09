Former Boxing Champion Jose Zepeda Arrested, Cited for Alleged Battery

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Professional boxer Jose Zepeda was arrested and released Tuesday after officers conducted an investigation in response to a battery call in Baldwin Park, California.

Per TMZ Sports, a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson stated that officers were called to a gym where a man told them Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. Police said there was no video evidence or witnesses to the alleged battery.

The spokesperson said Zepeda was issued a citation and that prosecutors were reviewing the case.

Zepeda started his career in Baldwin Park, California first as a boxing club member and then as an amateur boxing instructor.

The 33-year-old is slated to fight Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight World Championship on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles. The winner would then fight Jose Ramirez, the first mandatory.

Zepeda is 35-2 (with two no-contests) in his professional career and most recently held the WBC Silver light welterweight title