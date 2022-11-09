Cain Velasquez: I Feel 'Blessed' After Release from Jail In Attempted Murder Case

AP Photo/John Locher

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez spoke publicly for the first time since being released from jail on Tuesday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports after posting bail, Velasquez said he feels "blessed" to be able to "be with the loved ones—family, friends."

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged Velasquez with attempted premeditated murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon related to a February shooting in San Jose, California.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported in March that Velasquez faces more than 20 years in jail if convicted on all 10 charges.

According to Raimondi, Velasquez is accused of attempting to kill Harry Goularte, who was charged with felony count of a lewd and lascivious act over allegations he molested a then-unnamed relative of Velasquez.

In June, Nathan Solis of the Los Angeles Times reported Velasquez filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte accusing him of molesting his four-year-old son at a childcare centre run by Goularte's mother.

Velasquez allegedly engaged in a high-speed chase with Goularte through San Jose when he rammed Goularte's truck and fired a 40-caliber handgun multiple times into the truck containing Goularte and two of his relatives, according to documents from the district attorney obtained by Raimondi.

Court documents said Paul Bender, Goularte's stepfather, was struck in his arm and torso by shots from Velasquez's gun.

Mark Geragos, Velasquez's attorney, told Raimondi on Aug. 5 his client pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Velasquez, who had been in jail since Feb. 28, was denied bail three times previously. While he has now been granted bail, the judge also ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing there is enough evidence to bring the case to a jury for trial.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Velasquez retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019. He went 14-3 in 17 career fights, including two stints as UFC heavyweight champion.