Cain Velasquez Granted Bail at $1M Ahead of Trial in Attempted Murder Case

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been granted bail after spending over eight months in prison on attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges related to a February shooting.

According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, a judge in Santa Clara, California set bail at $1 million and ordered Velasquez to wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the shooting victims in the case.

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly attempting to shoot a former daycare employee, Harry Goularte, outside his home in San Martin, California. Goularte is accused of sexually assaulting Velasquez's four-year-old son.

In August, Velazquez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In previous pre-trial proceedings, Velasquez had his bail denied each time. In March, it was reported that over 30 people wrote to a judge on Velasquez's behalf requesting that he be allowed to post bail. UFC president Dana White, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker and WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio were among those to advocate for the 40-year-old, but bail was not granted.

Per TMZ Sports, on Tuesday the judge cited "among other things, Velasquez's clean prior criminal history, and his status as a father" while ruling in favor of bail.

In June, Velasquez filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte on behalf of his son alleging that "on numerous occasions" from 2021 to 2022 Goularte "sexually abused, molested, touched and harassed" the child. Goularte's mother and stepfather, who owned the daycare where the alleged molestation took place, were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

In September, a Santa Clara judge granted a continuance in the case to Nov. 14. The 43-year-old Goularte pleaded not guilty to one felony charge of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.