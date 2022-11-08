Pacific Forfeits BYU Volleyball Match, Cites Duke's Allegations of Racist Comments

Keith Lucas/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The University of the Pacific volleyball team chose to accept a forfeit rather than play at BYU after Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson said she was subjected to racial slurs from a Cougars fan during an August match.

"The volleyball team has decided to not play the November 10 game at BYU," Pacific's senior communications director Mike Klocke said in a statement, per Analis Bailey of USA Today. "The team expressed concerns following reports of racist and hostile comments during an August 26 match. Pacific stands with our student-athletes."

Bailey noted BYU said it found no evidence of the racist comment during its own investigation, which it highlighted in its response.

"The University of the Pacific's decision to forfeit this week's women's volleyball match is unwarranted and deeply disappointing," the statement said. "Following the Aug. 26 allegation, BYU conducted an extensive review and found no evidence to corroborate this allegation."

Yet Richardson, who is Black, said she repeatedly heard a slur from the student section during the match, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. BYU initially banned a fan from attending athletic events but reversed that decision following its investigation.

Duke athletic director Nina King released a statement supporting Richardson and the volleyball team after BYU made its announcement. Richardson's godmother, Lesa Pamplin, was not swayed by BYU's determination either.

"BYU's statement today does not change my position," Pamplin said. "In fact, the statement and the 'findings' are in keeping with what I—and many others—anticipated.

"Daily across America, the burden of proof—in instances like these involving people of color, as well as marginalized people, economically disadvantaged people, and disempowered people—is shifted unfairly and without hesitation."

As Bailey pointed out, the University of the Pacific volleyball team wasn't the only one to respond across the college sports landscape.

Some USC women's soccer players said they were subjected to racial slurs from BYU fans in 2021 when they protested systemic inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley canceled a scheduled series with the Cougars, saying "the incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don't feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series."