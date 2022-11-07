X

    Man Arrested for Throwing Beer Can at Sen. Ted Cruz at Astros' World Series Parade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2022

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing to examine a post-Roe America, focusing on the legal consequences of the Dobbs decision, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

    The Houston Police Department announced on Monday that a man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing and striking Sen. Ted Cruz with a beer can during the Astros World Series Parade.

    Houston Police @houstonpolice

    Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed. 2/2

    Video of the incident was shared on Twitter:

    Alien Truther Wildwest @wcgroovy

    Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade <a href="https://t.co/lRALgyXCe2">pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2</a>

    It is unclear why Cruz, who has no formal connection to the Astros beyond spending most of his childhood in Houston after being born in Calgary, was a part of the parade, though often local officials feature in teams' title celebrations.

    Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also took part in the festivities, riding on a humvee one vehicle ahead of Cruz.

    Neither were reportedly greeted with the warmest of receptions. Per Ariana Garcia of the Houston Chronicle, "Cruz—who wore Astros colors—was shown waving at the crowd, smiling, and giving a thumbs up, despite several fans giving him thumbs down and booing at him in return. Patrick, who floated by in a humvee before Cruz, was also reportedly the subject of jeers."

    Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV

    Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. <a href="https://t.co/B4oVgP404Q">pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q</a>

    philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

    Sen. Ted Cruz showered with boos at the Houston Astros' World Series parade<a href="https://t.co/PkjRTTSBLS">pic.twitter.com/PkjRTTSBLS</a>

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Loud boos and middle fingers for Ted Cruz

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Ted Cruz is on a float getting booed into oblivion

    Cruz offered a different perspective on the festivities with a tweet of his own:

    Ted Cruz @tedcruz

    Fired up crowd today during the <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astros</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> parade!<br><br>Such a great time celebrating an amazing team!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoStros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoStros</a> <a href="https://t.co/mvjtRLtKWx">pic.twitter.com/mvjtRLtKWx</a>

    The Astros were celebrating Monday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night, 4-1, closing out the series with three straight victories, including two in Philadelphia. It was Houston's second title in the past six years and their fourth trip to the Fall Classic in that span.

    The Astros last title was controversial given the team's sign-stealing scandal, though no such controversy currently looms over this iteration of the squad.

