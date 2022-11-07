Arkansas' Anthony Brown, Myles Slusher Arrested on Disorderly Conduct Charges

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Arkansas football players Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.

Sam Pittman issued a statement, per Alyssa Orange and Elena Ramirez of KNWA/FOX24: "We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher. We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team."

Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, said an officer attempted to get a group of people off North West Avenue at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday. The officer claimed Brown "intentionally" stood in the road and then "pushed me away from him" when the officer grabbed him by the sleeve.

Slusher then allegedly reached for the officer and "attempted to pull him away from Brown."

Both players were released from custody Sunday morning and are due in court Dec. 1.

The incident occurred hours after Arkansas' 21-19 loss to Liberty, which dropped the Razorbacks to 5-4 for the season. Slusher had five tackles and one sack in the defeat.

The junior defensive back has 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass breakup in five appearances. An undisclosed injury kept him out for wins over South Carolina and Missouri State, and a calf problem left him unavailable as Arkansas lost to Mississippi State and beat BYU.

Brown, a freshman defensive back, has yet to make his Razorbacks debut. He was the No. 48 safety in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class.