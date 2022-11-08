College Football Playoff Projections: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

In each of the previous eight seasons of the College Football Playoff era, the team that debuted at No. 1 in the CFP rankings made it at least one week before suffering a loss. But that streak came to end when No. 3 Georgia knocked off No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday.

The good news for the Volunteers is they are still in the mix to finish in the Top Four, dropping three spots to No. 4 while Georgia vaults to No. 1.

The same cannot be said for Clemson or Alabama. The Tigers plummeted from No. 4 to No. 12 following their 21-point loss at Notre Dame. While the two-loss Crimson Tide are still within shouting distance at No. 9, they are effectively two games behind LSU in the SEC West (because of the head-to-head tiebreaker) and don't have a realistic path to a conference championship. They're toast too.

So which teams will partake in the first College Football Playoff with neither Alabama nor Clemson in the field?

And what about the other 39 bowl games? Will there be enough six-win teams to fill the field, or is it time to factor the Academic Progress Rate scores of projected five-win teams into the equation?

Please note that these are bowl projections and not some sort of "if the season ended today" exercise. To that end, the combination of each team's win-total betting line and its projected win total according to ESPN's Football Power Index is more important than its record or AP ranking.

The bowl games have been broken into tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.

For the first four tiers of bowls, we'll discuss one team projected for a better bowl than it was one week ago as well as a team that checks in a bit lower in the aftermath of Week 10 results. After touching on the updated CFP projections, we'll wrap things up with a conference-by-conference breakdown of which teams are projected to go to which bowls.